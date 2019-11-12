Allstate NI opens Magee computer lab

The North’s largest IT company Allstate has opened a new state of the art computing lab at Ulster University’s Magee campus.

The lab, which is based within Ulster University’s School of Computing, Engineering and Intelligent Systems represents a major investment in educational resources for the North West region.

It is an extension of the long-standing partnership between Allstate and Ulster University which is focused on the importance of developing professional and educational links.

The partnership will significantly enhance the student experience and offering at Magee.

John Healy, Vice President and Managing Director of Allstate Northern Ireland commented: “We are very proud to have partnered with Ulster University in the opening of the new IT lab. Allstate are committed to finding the best talent in Northern Ireland and the partnership between academia and business is vital in preparing the next generation of IT professionals.

“The North West is an integral part of the Allstate NI organisation and this collaboration will help boost the local economy. We’re thrilled to be able to improve student experiences at Ulster University by providing them with top quality resources and look forward to seeing how the IT industry continues to grow in the North West.”

Professor Liam Maguire, Executive Dean at Ulster University, said: “The opening of the Allstate Lab at Ulster University cements a long-established relationship and demonstrates a strong commitment to providing professionally relevant education which will help our graduates to secure employment in the highly skilled Computing and Engineering sector.”