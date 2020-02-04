Apprenticeships information night at North West Regional College

A local woman who is months away from graduating with a Higher Level Apprenticeship (HLA) in Accounting, is encouraging recent graduates and students about to complete their A-Levels, to attend an information evening on the courses at North West Regional College

Catherine McCay, a graduate of History and Anthropology, enrolled on the HLA in Accountancy after returning home from England where she attended university.

Her HLA course now allows her to work at North West Mechanical Services in tandem with her studies at NWRC.

Catherine who will graduate in May, said: “I would definitely recommend people to choose the HLA route. I’m glad I found a job that would allow me to gain experience as well as academic qualifications at the same time “The Higher Level Apprenticeship is free and it provides people with on the job training.

“Apprentices are also paid by their employer to come and study at the college so there’s no reason why people shouldn’t look into pursuing an apprenticeship.

“I’m really enjoying my time at the college and although it can be busy trying to balance my studies with my job at North West Mechanical Services, the lecturers have all been really helpful and my work colleagues have been very understanding as well.

“I’d also like to further my studies and hopefully forge a career as a forensic accountant.

North West Regional College (NWRC) will host an information evening on Higher Level Apprenticeships (HLA), at their campus on Strand Road on Wednesday, February 5 at 6pm.

This free event is open to the public and is of particular interest to recent graduates looking to upskill, students currently completing A-Levels, or local employers looking to hire the best of local talent.

NWRC offers HLA courses in Accountancy, Software Development, Engineering and Hospitality & Tourism. HLAs offer a new pathway for learners to gain professionally recognised qualifications at Level 4 and Level 5 whilst working in paid employment with partner employers.

Staff from the college will be available to answer any questions, as well as local employers Fujitsu, Terex, Accounting Technicians Ireland, Joule Group, Portrush Atlantic Hotel, Fast Technologies and Aerona Software.

The event begins at 6 p.m. at the College’s Foyle Theatre on Strand Road.

Register your attendance at https://bit.ly/38rV3b4 or contact Clare McLaughlin on 02871276221.