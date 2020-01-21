Around 600 children in care of Western Trust

The Western Health and Social Care Trust’s Fostering and Recruitment Team are calling for people to think about the positive difference they can make to a child’s life.

The call comes after it was confirmed that there are currently around 600 children and young people in the care of the Western Trust and this number “continues to grow”.

The Trust said more foster parents would allow more children to be placed with families where they can grow and learn, with an “urgent need” for foster parents who can keep brothers and sisters together on both a long-term and a short-term basis. Some very young children in particular need the safety and security that a loving family environment can provide.

The Western Trust’s first information evening takes place on Tuesday, January 28 at Da Vincis Hotel, Derry, from 7.00pm to 9.00pm.

The second event takes place on Wednesday, January 29 at Fir Trees Hotel, Strabane, from 7.00pm to 9.00pm.

The Trust’s Fostering and Recruitment Team will be available to answer any questions people may have.

Those attending can also speak with Foster Carers who can share their experiences of caring.

Vanessa Nelis, Fostering Recruitment Officer for the Western Trust said: “Being a foster carer can be a really rewarding and enriching experience. People often think they can’t foster because of their sexual orientation or they are single, work or because they are too old.

“The Trust recognise that families are diverse and people from all walks of life can foster – so please don’t rule yourself out. If you are resilient, flexible and have the energy, time, commitment and feel that you could help a child to grow by bringing a child into your family, then come along to our information evenings and find out more.

“Tea, coffee and biscuits will be served on arrival. Come along and find out about Fostering, have a chat and get your questions answered. This will be a relaxed, informal evening and everyone is welcome. However, if these times do not suit, then just give us a call.”

If you would like further information, contact Vanessa Nelis, Western Trust Fostering Recruitment Officer on T: (028) 028 8283 5264/7131 4244 or email: Vanessa.nelis@westerntrust.hscni.net Alternatively you can call HSC Regional Adoption and Fostering Service on 0800 0720 137 or enquire online.