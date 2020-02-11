Awards win a ‘beautiful surprise’ for Derry school

The principal of a local primary school, which was named best school in the North, has said winning the accolade was a ‘beautiful surprise’.

Steelstown Primary School was named best school in County Derry and overall best school in the North at the Families First Education Awards on Friday night.

Siobhan Gillen, Principal of Steelstown Primary School and also a past pupil, said the school ‘did not expect to do so well’ at the awards ceremony.

“We were nominated by families and the local community and then we went through quite a thorough process, where we had to make submissions and were visited by the organising committee.

“Winning was a beautiful surprise, as we did not expect to do so well.”

Mrs Gillen said the judging panel were in ‘absolute awe’ of the work going on in the school and the dedication of staff, who go ‘over and above the call of duty for every child and help so many children in each and every way.’

She said that the school plan to celebrate the awards win, but will consult with the pupils first as it is ‘important their voice is heard’.

“The children and their parents are so proud. Every day in this school is a joy and we have an amazing community to work with.”

Mrs Gillen added that the awards are for teachers, pupils, parents and principals ‘past and present’ and are ‘great recognition of the work that is done here on a day and daily basis’.