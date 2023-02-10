Bertie Ahern to deliver keynote speech at St. Columb’s old boys' dinner

The former Taoiseach will be guest of honour at the union’s Annual Dinner 2022, which will take place on March 10 in the City Hotel, following its postponement last year.

One of the key architects of the Good Friday Agreement, Mr. Ahern, will deliver his address in Derry exactly one month before the 25th anniversary of the signing of the landmark peace accord.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The College Union President Garvan O’Doherty, in a letter of invitation to members, stated: “I am delighted to inform you that our guest speaker for the 2022 Annual Dinner will be Bertie Ahern who served as Taoiseach from 1997 to 2008.

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern

"These years were a period of unprecedented economic growth and social change in Ireland. It was also a period of continued and intense engagement with the Northern Ireland peace process.

"Since leaving Government in 2008 Bertie Ahern has dedicated his time to Conflict Resolution and is actively involved with many groups around the world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, acclaimed geologist Professor John McCloskey will be presented with the union’s prestigious Alumnus Illustrissimus award.

Mr. O’Doherty stated: “John McCloskey attended the College in the 1970s. Currently Professor of Natural Hazards Science at the University of Edinburgh, his research focuses on basic and applied earthquake science most likely to contribute to reduced impact in the developing world.

John McCloskey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has been named in the inaugural Eureka 100 list published by The Times, which cites the 100 most important contemporary figures in British science and has recognised John for his work in earthquake science.”

The announcement that Mr. Ahern is to address the College Union’s annual dinner some in a week in which the former Taoiseach rejoined Fianna Fáil.

The Drumcondra-native resigned in the wake of controversy surrounding the Mahon Tribunal of Inquiry into Certain Planning Matters and Payments.

Bertie Ahern with the late John Hume, pictured at the Bloody Sunday memorial at Rossville Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr. Ahern, who was one of the key enablers of the GFA, recently told separate parliamentary committees in Dublin and London he does not believe Derry has enjoyed the kind of peace dividend he envisaged at the time of the accord.