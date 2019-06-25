Big art and big top skills are at The Greatest Show…

A massive celebration of physical performance, visual and mural art, comics and clowning will come to The Playhouse, Derry next month.

Circus Skills, Comic Book Art, and Graffiti will all be on show for The Playhouse Children and Teens Art Festival.

Circus Skills, Comic Book Art, and Graffiti will all be on show for The Playhouse Children and Teens Art Festival.

For its 27th year, the famed local festival will explore the theme of The Greatest Show - hosting wide and colourful variety of workshops for children and teens aged four to 16.

The best of local talent, industry leaders and artists will hold workshops in Drama, Visual Arts, Dance, Music, Photography, Comic Book Art and Graffiti from Monday, July 22, culminating in a theatre showcase on Friday, August 2.

Sponsored by Partridge Peartree Promotions, and featuring the brilliant UV Arts, the festival is divided into three age categories; from four to six year olds, seven to 12 years old and our teens - ranging from 13 to 16 years old.

“Running for nearly three decades, we’re so proud to announce the return of the longest running Children’s Arts Festival in Northern Ireland!” Festival co-ordinator Fiona McLaughlin said.

“Because we’ve been running for so long so many of the children grow up through the festival, attending every year until they go on to become volunteers!

“We just love seeing these budding artists, actors, dancers get the chance to work alongside the very best our local creative artists and industry experts.

“This year will be no different!” Festival co-ordinator Fiona McLaughlin said.

“This will be another creative celebration of performance, comics and clowning, art, and skills from the big top!”

The Playhouse Children and Teens Art Festival will run from Monday, July 22 to Friday, August 2.

Bookings are now open with limited places available.

Tots (4-6 year olds) £115, Kids (7-12 year olds) £150 and Teens (13- 16 year olds) £150.

Contact The Playhouse Box Office on (028) 71268027 to book or visit www.derryplayhouse.co.uk for more information.