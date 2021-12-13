Bollards and zig-zag marking installed on road at Holy Family Primary School
The installation of traffic safety measures at Holy Family Primary School, including bollards and zig-zag marking, has been welcomed by SDLP MLA Mark. H. Durkan.
The development follows a request from Mr. Durkan to address parking issues at school drop off and pick up times.
“I'm pleased that DfI Roads have taken action to address traffic concerns at Holy Family Primary School," he said.
Mr. Durkan said he was contacted during the summer about issues along the upper stretch of the Aileach Road.
"I appreciate this is an issue not unique to Holy Family but rather an all too common problem for most schools. However, a few near misses of late prompted the need for urgent intervention.
“The department have now installed a number of bollards and yellow clear zig-zag markings. Hopefully this will discourage motorists from stopping close to the crossing facility and enhance the safety of all school users,” he said.