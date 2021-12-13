Bollards and zig-zag marking installed on road at Holy Family Primary School

Road traffic safety measures on Aileach Road welcomed by Mark Durkan.

The development follows a request from Mr. Durkan to address parking issues at school drop off and pick up times.

“I'm pleased that DfI Roads have taken action to address traffic concerns at Holy Family Primary School," he said.

Mr. Durkan said he was contacted during the summer about issues along the upper stretch of the Aileach Road.

"I appreciate this is an issue not unique to Holy Family but rather an all too common problem for most schools. However, a few near misses of late prompted the need for urgent intervention.