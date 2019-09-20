Boost for group offering art and wellbeing programmes

A unique social enterprise in Derry offering art and wellbeing programmes for people with physical, sensory and learning disabilities has received a funding boost.

Artspace has secured a £30,000 loan from the Building Better Futures Fund to redevelop new facilities in Campsie.

Artspace provides employment for 13 staff. Martina Bell is the founder and Managing Director of the business. After 20 years working as a learning disability nurse manager, Martina took voluntary redundancy in 2011 and established the social enterprise.

She said: “Our goal is to be able to offer the facilities required to meet the needs of children and adults with sensory support needs across the north west and beyond.”

Damian McAteer, Vice Chair of Ulster Community Investment Trust , which manages the fund, added: “We’re delighted to support an organisation that demonstrates such a clear positive social impact.”