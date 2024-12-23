Bready Jubilee P.S. raise funds for Hospice
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Foyle Hospice has thanked the kind pupils from Bready Jubilee Primary School after fundraising initiatives resulted oin a £720 donation to the charity.
Pictured are Primary 5 & Primary 6 pupils from Bready Jubilee Primary School pictured along with Corin Kelly from Youth Action, who were presenting the cheque from the proceeds of the fundraising drive to Ailbhe McDaid from Foyle Hospice.
The school held a non-uniform day and disco as part of their fundraising project with Youth Action.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.