Bready Jubilee P.S. raise funds for Hospice

The Foyle Hospice has thanked the kind pupils from Bready Jubilee Primary School after fundraising initiatives resulted oin a £720 donation to the charity.

Pictured are Primary 5 & Primary 6 pupils from Bready Jubilee Primary School pictured along with Corin Kelly from Youth Action, who were presenting the cheque from the proceeds of the fundraising drive to Ailbhe McDaid from Foyle Hospice.

The school held a non-uniform day and disco as part of their fundraising project with Youth Action.