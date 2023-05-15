Charity match to help fund revamp of sensory room at Buncrana's Scoil Íosagáin

On Friday, Special Needs Assistants and school staff from Scoil Íosagáin will dust down their football boots for a charity match against a very experienced Clonmany Celtic Select, who play regularly helping other great causes.

The brainchild of Gary McPeake, this game was organised to raise money for the Sensory Room at Scoil Iosagain in Buncrana. Gary has two children attending the Special Units in the school and is in placement at the school himself as an Special Needs Assistant (SNA).

Gary outlined to the Journal Sensory Room at the school has been in need of a revamp for a number of years, but ‘like everything else, has fallen victim to the ongoing delay in the building of the new school.’ With the support of the principal, it has been decided to raise funds for new equipment which can be used now and also relocated to the new school if and when it finally comes to fruition.

Gary told how a sensory room is a huge benefit to children with special needs/additional needs as it helps provide a sense of calmness and comfort. Sensory rooms also help children learn to self-regulate their behaviours, which ultimately improves focus. The school recently saw the benefit of such facilities when their Football for All team were crowned FAI Football for All Ulster Champions and they will now travel to the Aviva Stadium for the All Ireland Finals.

This is a game not to be missed with some great talent on show. So, get yourself to Castle Park in Buncrana on Friday, with kick-off at 7pm and music in The Cottage Bar, Buncrana afterwards.

