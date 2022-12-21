Christmas songs by St Cecilia's College Choir at St Mary's Church in Derry

Pupils from St Cecilia’s College gathered at St Mary’s College in Creggan just before the Christmas break to sing Christmas carols.
Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. Fr Daniel McFaul PP praying during the St Cecilia’s College Carol Service held in St Mary’s Church, Creggan, on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2251GS – 06
2. There was a large attendance at the St Cecilia’s College Carol Service held in St Mary’s Church, Creggan, on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2251GS – 02
3. Students from St Cecilia’s College take part in a Nativity scene during a Carol Service held in St Mary’s Church, Creggan, on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2251GS – 08
4. Members of the St Cecilia’s College choir singing during a Carol Service held in St Mary’s Church, Creggan, on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2251GS – 05
