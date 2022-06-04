College Corner: Beloved teacher and aunt inspired vital St Columb’s College bursary in Derry

I began my journey at St. Columb’s in September 2007. Having come from a family heavily involved in the school, with both my aunt Patricia, and grandfather Pat Hughes, teaching in the school, it was a natural transition for me and a very proud moment to become a ‘College Boy’.

For boys starting the school, the sheer number of pupils can initially appear daunting. Having worked as a former primary school teacher, I understand the enormity of this but would say to any parent or guardian – this is one of the greatest strengths the school has. It ensures a diversity of background and experience and prepares any pupil well for the future.

I have very fond memories of my time at the St. Columb’s. The friends I made in first year were the same friends who I lived with during my time at Queen’s University and are close friends to this day.

Foyle MLA and former St Columb's pupil Padraig Delargy and his late aunt Patricia Hughes, who was a much loved and respected teacher at St Columb;s College.

The academic grounding I received at the College was second to none. I always found the staff unique in going above and beyond to assist in any way they could – to seek out and celebrate a flair shown by each student. I was continually supported in my journey to become a primary school teacher, a path well-trodden with all four of my grandparents having worked as teachers.

In 2021 I was co-opted to the Assembly as a Sinn Féin MLA. As the youngest male MLA, I have continually worked on issues impacting younger men as well as placing a focus on mental health. Having studied at St. Columb’s gave me the confidence and debating experience to take on this role and I am immensely thankful for the opportunity to represent Derry.

In 2016, we were devastated by the untimely death of my aunt, Patricia Hughes. This was an extremely difficult time for our family and for the entire school community. Over the next few years we worked closely with staff, pupils and parents on how we could best remember Patricia and carry on her legacy as a Pastoral Leader within St. Columb’s.

In 2018 we established the Patricia Hughes Bursary Scheme – a project which gives £4000 to a pupil from a socio-economically deprived background leaving the school each year, helping to support them throughout their time at university. We are immensely grateful for the support received by all those associated with St. Columb’s and for their continued support. There have been five recipients of the Bursary thus far and we are heartened to hear the impact it has made to their time at university.

Under 18s NI Cup winning squad with coach, Mr Mark Scoltock).

Pádraig Delargy, Class of 2014

My name is Andrew Ross and I was at St. Columb’s from 2009-2016. Some of the highlights from my time would be winning the Northern Ireland Cup with the school football team, and having the privilege of representing the school as Head Boy in my final year.

When looking back, I am very grateful for all the opportunities St. Columb’s gave me. I think St. Columb’s is special because the identity that you develop as a ‘College boy’ throughout your time in the school stays with you forever. I know personally I have made memories and friends during my time at St. Columb’s that will last me a lifetime.

Andrew Ross, Class of 2016

Current Year 8 pupils who came from St. John’s PS. (Joe Stewart)

Hi, my name is Stephen McDermott and I was at the College from 2006-2013. During my time at the College I took part in various after school clubs and projects, as well as meeting some great people and friends for life. I’ll never forget my time at St. Columb’s; there will always be a sense of community and belonging, and once you become a ‘College boy’ you’ll be a ‘College boy’ for life.

Stephen McDermott, Class of 2013

