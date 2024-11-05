College Days - a poetic reflection on St Columb's schooldays in Derry

By A College Boy
Published 5th Nov 2024, 00:00 BST
Curved stone walls and wooden gates welcome bright faces and warm hearts, history beckons, tradition calls, friends await.

Tarmac hands embrace a chalice of green velvet holding stones of church, halls and rooms, sentinel dormers gaze down on sheltering trees sometimes green, copper or bare.

Old grey monolith challenges cold hands and names, gravel spaces welcome rushing feet, bags to side, blazers grounded, just two each end.

Clouds of smoke rise from older men at break, chatter touching large oak tree branches quietly awaiting queues of hungry boys, cassocked colleagues frown.

50 years ago... Pupils from St Columb's College on Bishop Street pictured back in 1974.placeholder image
50 years ago... Pupils from St Columb's College on Bishop Street pictured back in 1974.

Marble hall smells clean and cold, stairs at ends, food and prayer to middle, floorboards welcome heavy feet, new books and whispers.

Bright smiles greet free time, boys race to play as ball is found and pitch claimed, teams selected, shoes well scuffed, elbows grazed, next goal the winner,

Bloodied knees peek out from torn trousers amid shrieks and roars and laughter, tolling bell brings end to games, calling eyes to boards and hands to pain.

Winter snow brings slippery walks and lunchtime snowball battles, squishy feet, red cheeks, soaked jumpers, senior house door awash from pelting,

Spring days bring white shirts, long evenings with ball at foot or hand, on top or bottom pitch or alley, edging into summer and class on lawn sometimes.

Sunshine on faces eases empty boarding bellies as do gifts from city friends, flowering gardens signal year end, freedom and holidays.

Friendships moulded in class or game or song, enduring and real, experiences shared, challenges overcome, we are together, may we meet often and laugh.

A College Boy.

