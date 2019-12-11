College's ‘incredible’ young people show kindness to strangers

Young people taking part in North West Regional College’s Prince’s Trust Team Programme have donated their time to help a local charity deliver vital services.

The group have just completed a 12-week programme delivered by the college, aimed at boosting the employability skills of young people. As part of the Community Project module of their course,

the young people volunteered for Kinship Care NI, an award-winning charity that helps and supports kinship carers and their children.

The group carried out a number of roles for Kinship Care which runs several Kindness of Strangers charity shops across the North West.

Jacqueline Williamson, Chief Executive of Kinship Care NI said: “Young people from the Prince’s Trust Team programme at NWRC spent two weeks volunteering their time at our Kindness of Strangers shop in Castle Street. They sorted out donations, met kind strangers and helped volunteers make our shop look fantastic. I would like to thank all the young people for their work in Kinship Care and for just being incredible.”

Sean Curran, Team Leader with the Prince’s Trust at NWRC said: “The work the students have carried out with Kinship Care NI has been extremely beneficial for each and every one of them. “As well as the skills they learned and got to practise, they also experienced a great sense of working in the community. I’d like to congratulate all of the young people for the sterling effort they put into this work and I’d like to thank everyone at Kinship Care for giving them the opportunity and making them feel so welcome.

“This course helps young people, not currently in work or education, to build on personal development, learn new skills and boost their confidence.

“The approach with the Team programme is to make it as interactive and engaging as possible, spending time in a range of different environments.

“These young people will graduate from the course at the end of November at a celebration event which will be held at Strand Road Campus.

The Team programme is also available in Limavady campus. Recruitment for the next Team programme which is due to start on Monday 13th January 2020

(both in Strand Road and Limavady campus) has now begun.