Colr. McCann calls for support for students’ Extinction Rebellion demo in Derry

People Before Profit Councillor Eamonn McCann has called for support for the “Extinction Rebellion” (XR) demonstration organised by school students in Derry tomorrow.

The Derry event is taking place at Guuildhall Square from 1pm to 4pm on Friday, May 24.

Similar events are taking place in Belfast and also in Letterkenny Market Square from 11am to 1pm. These are among 1,263 demos taking place in 107 countries.

PBP Derry & Strabane Councillor Eamonn McCann said: “The XR events organised by school students reflect the rapidly rising support among young people in particular for drastic action to save the planet from climate breakdown.

“It is today’s young people who would have to bear the brunt of the earth burning in the years and decades ahead. The fact that teenagers and even younger pupils are taking the lead is the most hopeful development there has been so far in the struggle to avert catastrophe.

“The fight to keep fossil fuels in the ground and stop extraction of oil, gas and minerals is vital. We welcome the support of others for initiatives, North and South, to curb the rise in global temperatures.”

Colr. McCann said PBP’s Climate Emergency Measures Bill will be brought back to the Dail by Brid Smith TD on June 12 next. “It has already won support far beyond our ranks. We have high hopes of making a breakthrough,” he said.

“But we are well aware that parliamentary and council actions can only succeed if they reflect and help to build a mass movement of a sort and size we have never seen before. Extinction Rebellion is more important in this than any political party.

“XR has made it clear that other, older people will be welcome to come along on Friday - in a supportive capacity. It is the young people at the helm of XR who will build a better world. If not them - who?

“XR will be rallying on Friday at one o’clock in Guildhall Square in Derry. There will be XR gatherings at the same time in Belfast, Dublin, Limerick, Cork, Sligo, Dundalk and other centres - and indeed around the world.

“As the great US singer Chrissie Hynde has put it: ‘Every breath justifies/Every step that we take/Bring on the revolution/I don’t want to die for nothing/Bring on the revolution/The children will understand why’.”