Condemnation of Anglophobia towards English student in Derry following allegations

Derry City and Strabane District Council members have condemned recent allegations of Anglophobia towards a former Magee student.

At a Governance and Strategic Planning Committee meeting on Tuesday, October 7, UUP alderman Derek Hussey drew members’ attention to a recent Irish News article, in which an English, female Magee student claimed to have been subjected to racist comments.

The article also described how the student left her course after just one week of study, when she was was told that Derry residents “hate the English”.

“Some people have described it as an incident of Anglophobia,” Alderman Hussey said. “And I trust that the chamber will agree with me that it’s a disgraceful act, that that young student found it necessary to leave Magee and return home to England.”

Ulster University's Magee campus.

SDLP councillor Catherine McDaid said: “If the case is true that someone was made to feel unwelcome because of where they’re from, we completely and utterly condemn that.

“It wouldn’t be my experience here, I think that everybody in Derry is very welcoming to everybody, but obviously this young lady had a different experience.”

Sinn Féin councillor Christopher Jackson highlighted the launch of the Bloody Sunday Trust North West Anti-Racism Charter, which had taken place earlier that day in the Guildhall.

“As part of the university expansion we want to welcome in huge numbers into this city and any discrimination. Any attempt to make anybody feel unwelcome, needs to be condemned,” he added. “That was reflected in the charter that was endorsed today in this building: that racism is wrong and needs to be called out in all of its forms.”

UUP Alderman Derek Hussey.

People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin concluded: “It’s disappointing to hear that this happened, and if there’s an investigation and it’s true the university should be on the front foot to address it.

“But I do think that over the last year we’ve had a lot of people across the North feel very unwelcome here, and there’s far too many political parties that say the people doing this have legitimate concerns.

“Burning people out of their houses, discriminating against people [and] racist attacks, which is happening not just in East Belfast but in different parts of this island, is completely unacceptable.”

“So I’m glad alderman Hussey raised this, because it gives an opportunity for all political parties to condemn the brutal racism we’ve been witnessing over the last year.”

