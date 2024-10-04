CONFIRMED: Free book packs to be reinstated for babies and children in Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A programme offering a free pack to babies and young children to encourage enjoyment of reading from an early age is to be reintroduced in the north of Ireland, it has been confirmed.

The ‘Bookstart Baby’ programme will see packs being distributed through health visitors, libraries, and early years settings, reaching a significant number of children in Northern Ireland each year, including those from low-income families and vulnerable backgrounds.

The Bookstart Baby Programme has secured £56,000 funding and this is part of the Early Learning and Childcare measures being introduced, said the Education Minister Paul Givan.

Mr Givan said it will help support early interventions with families and encourage shared reading.

Kathryn Anderson, BookTrust’s Senior Partnerships Manager for Northern Ireland and Education Minister Paul Givan talking about Bookstart Baby packs.

The BookTrust is UK-wide charity that aims to encourage families to read and see the enjoyment reading can bring from a young age. Bookstart baby is a universal book-gifting programme that is introduced to babies in their first year of life.

Kathryn Anderson, BookTrust’s Senior Partnerships Manager for Northern Ireland, welcomed this funding commitment from Minister Givan and said research shows that “reading to young children from an early age develops an enjoyment of books that will carry them through life”.

“It's proven that children who benefit from high-quality early years support are more likely to achieve their early development goals and have better mental health, educational outcomes, empathy and creativity in the long term." Kathryn added.

For more information about the BookTrust visit: https://www.booktrust.org.uk/what-we-do/booktrust-ni/

The BookTrust Programme is also available in 95 libraries across Northern Ireland.

To find out more see: https://www.librariesni.org.uk/news/leading-children-s-reading-charity-booktrust-announce-the-must-have-books-for-children-under-five/