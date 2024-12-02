Consultation opens for public feedback on Derry's arts and community hub Pilot’s Row

People living in the Derry area are being asked to contribute their feedback on the services on offer at Pilots Row Youth and Community Centre, as part of a public consultation exercise.

User groups, community groups and residents are encouraged to give their views on the centre to provide feedback on the current service provision offered at the facility.

They are also being asked to help identify if there are any additional/ new needs or requirements with regards to the facility and the services provided.

The centre caters for both youth and community provision and is currently run by the Education Authority, Youth Service in partnership with Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The process is now open and runs until January 23, 2025 and will be carried out online and there will be two public consultation events at the centre on Tuesday, December 10 at 11am and on Thursday, December 12 at 7pm.

A number of face-to-face engagement opportunities will also be offered to staff and young people who attend the youth club in the centre, as well as user groups, elected representatives and community groups.

Mayor, Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr, encouraged people to take part in the consultation process. “We all know that centres like Pilots Row are vital hubs for community activities, bringing people together and offering services and support. To ensure that they continue to deliver for the local community and beyond it’s essential that the people using those services day and daily give their views. I would really encourage all residents, relevant user groups, and especially younger people to engage with this process.”

Declan Gallagher, Senior Youth Officer with the EA, said: “We currently manage the centre daily and are committed to ensuring that the facility and services on offer are meeting the needs of all service users. This consultation process will help to identify gaps and help us to compile a business case to take the recommendations forward.”

Following the consultation a report will be brought back to the Member-Led Joint Committee for Pilots Row outlining the priorities identified in terms of youth and community services.

To take part in the digital consultation survey go to https://tinyurl.com/ynee82kc