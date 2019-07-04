Council announces £1 youth leisure activities

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Leisure Centres are offering young people an extra incentive to get out and active during the school holidays with the return of its popular £1 Summer initiative.

The deal offers a range of activities including swimming, squash, table tennis, badminton, five a side football and basketball for just £1 per session for under-18s in the months of July and August.

Mayor Michaela Boyle encouraged parents to check what activities are available in their areas. She said: “I am delighted to see the return of the £1 Summer offer which is the latest initiative organised by Council’s leisure services over the summer as part of their Everybody Active programme.

“The scheme offers such a wide range of fun activities to suit all ages. It also offers the chance for young people to try out new sports and develop new skills. Crucially the £1 offer doesn’t put too much pressure on parents who are looking for new ways of keeping their children entertained over the summer months.”

The £1 sessions will run every day from now until August 31 until 5pm, with final sessions beginning at 4pm on weekdays, and Saturdays and Sundays until closing at Templemore Sports Complex, Brooke Park Leisure Centre, City Baths, Derg Valley Leisure Centre, Foyle Arena, Melvin Sports Centre and Riversdale Leisure Centre.

Council’s Head of Community Development and Leisure, Barry O’Hagan, added: “The £1 Summer offer will complement our Everybody Active programme by offering young people a varied choice of activities at affordable prices.”

Activities can only be booked on the day. For more information go to www.derrystrabane.com/leisure.