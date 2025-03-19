Cross-Party MLAs show unanimous support for Culmore Primary School’s integrated status bid

Parents, staff, and pupils of Culmore Primary School were ‘delighted’ to host five local MLAs recently, all of whom expressed unanimous, cross-party support for the school’s proposal to become an integrated primary.

This ‘powerful display’ of political backing follows a ballot in which 90% of parents voted in favour of Integrated status.

Situated on the outskirts of Derry, Culmore Primary School has a proud history spanning 158 years.

While housed in a beautiful, listed building with ample playground space, the school also benefits from modern classrooms, interactive whiteboards, and a robust ICT suite.

Principal Clare McMenamin with local MLAs during their visit.

Principal Mrs. Clare McMenamin notes that the transition to Integrated status aligns with growing local demand for inclusive, cross-community education and complements recent residential developments in Culmore.

“We’ve had extremely positive conversations with our local MLAs about how they can further support us in achieving Integrated status,” said Principal McMenamin.

Ms McMenamin continued: “Each representative has recognised the transformative impact that an Integrated school can have on social cohesion, educational outcomes, and long-term financial stability. If we receive a positive Ministerial decision, it would be the icing on the cake for our entire school community.”

The Board of Governors, teaching staff, and the wider parent body have actively embraced the Transformation Action Plan designed to guide Culmore Primary’s journey toward Integrated status.

Principal Clare McMenamin with Gary Middleton MLA who visited on a separate day due to prior commitments.

Local MLAs have indicated they will press for clarity on the timing of the Minister’s decision, underscore the importance of the application in Assembly communications, and encourage a Ministerial visit to witness the enthusiasm firsthand.