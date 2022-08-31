‘Cuba: Resistance, Resilience and Revolution’ events this weekend

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2017, the Cuban government approved the State Plan to confront climate change, known as ‘Tarea Vida’ (Life Task). As a small Caribbean island, Cuba is disproportionately affected by climate change through extreme weather events, heat waves, drought, torrential rain, hurricanes, and rising sea levels. Up to 10% of Cuban territory could be submerged by the end of the century, wiping out coastal towns, polluting water supplies, destroying agricultural lands and forcing one million people to relocate.

On Friday at 7pm, Dr Helen Yaffe, who is a Senior Lecturer in Economic and Social History at the University of Glasgow and a Visiting Fellow at the Latin America and Caribbean Centre at the London School of Economics, will speak at the launch of her recent book, ‘We Are Cuba! How a revolutionary people have survived in a post-Soviet world’. The launch will take place at The Hive Studio, Rathmór Centre, Creggan. On Saturday, September 3, a history walk around the walls will take place for #WalkingForCuba. The group will meet at Free Derry Corner at 10.30am. After the walk, there will be a tour of Creggan Community Collective and community gardens at 12.30pm.

Tomas Pringle TD and coordinator of the Leinster House cross party committee on Cuba will chair a film screening of ‘Cuba’s Life Task’ a documentary which shows how Cuba is using environmental science, natural solutions and community participation in its 100-year plan for adaptation and mitigation. The screening will be followed by a Q&A at 3pm in the Rathmór centre and Local Independent Republican councillor, Gary Donnelly will also attend.

