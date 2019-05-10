Delight as Inishowen school wins €50k in Aldi and IRFU competition

An Inishowen school is celebrating after being named as one of only two schools in the country to win a €50,000 prize in the Aldi Play Rugby sticker competition for primary schools.

Scoil Naomh Treasa in Urris was announced yesterday as a worthy winner in the competition, run by Aldi and the IRFU.

! Pictured are pupils from Scoil Treasa, Tiernasligo, Lifford, Co. Donegal alongside former Ireland and Ulster Rugby Player Chris Henry, as well as Seamus McDermott (Store Manager Aldi Buncrana), Brigid McGonagle (School Principal) and John Curtin (Group Buying Director, Aldi Ireland).

The money will help develop the school’s sports facilities and former Ireland and Ulster rugby player, Chris Henry, paid a surprise visit to Urris to let pupil’s know of the win.

Brigid McGonagle’s, Principal of Scoil Naomh Treasa in Tiernasligo, said staff and pupils were over the moon.

“We have achieved this win by teamwork, just like a rugby team, our small school Tiernasligo National School (Scoil Naomh Treasa), Urris which is a focal point in our Community have won €50,000 by believing that together we could win, by filling in posters with IRFU/Aldi stickers.

“This is a beautiful, memorable time for our school and we will use the fund wisely. Thanks to our dedicated, hard working staff, Board of Management and the parents of our school and Go raibh míle maith agaibh Aldi Play Rugby.”

Pupils from Scoil Treasa, Tiernasligo, Co. Donegal alongside former Ireland and Ulster Rugby Player Chris Henry. The other winning school was Scoil Naomh Maodh�g from Ferns, Co. Wexford. �INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Over 100,000 children from over 1,200 primary schools across the country signed up to take part in the competition over the last 12 months.

This programme forms part of Aldi’s commitment to supporting the communities it serves.

Aldi recently achieved a target of donating two million meals to over 230 partner charities across the country through its partnership with FoodCloud.

Each primary school that submitted a valid poster will receive an Aldi Play Rugby kit bag which includes rugby balls, water bottles and water bottle holders per completed poster!

Aldi Ireland Group Buying Director John Curtin said: “With Aldi Play Rugby, we are delighted that we can help two primary schools transform their sports facilities, giving pupils the opportunity to fulfil their potential.