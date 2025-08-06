Derry-academic Dr. Denise MacDermott receives prestigious award for contribution to social work education

Derry-academic Dr. Denise MacDermott has been recognised with a prestigious National Teaching Fellowship Award for 2025 for her outstanding impact on higher education.

Dr. McDermott, Reader in Social Work and Advance HE Senior Fellow at UU Magee, has been hailed for her commitment to ‘inclusive, participatory learning approaches grounded in real-world experiences and collaborative praxis’.

“I am absolutely delighted to learn that I have achieved this prestigious accolade of National Teaching Fellow for 2025 in recognition of my outstanding impact on higher education. I am thankful and honoured to have been supported by Ulster University throughout this process.

"The mentoring support, guidance and encouragement from across the Ulster University family and beyond has been invaluable, supporting my passion for learning and my drive to transform, reimagine and ignite change in myself and others,” she said.

Since joining UU in 2013, Dr. MacDermott has pioneered socially just pedagogies designed to support students in understanding and redressing the legacy of generational trauma.

Her practice was shaped by her early work as a voluntary sector social worker where she encountered the enduring social impact of political conflict on families and communities.

Dr. McDermott continued: “This achievement would not be possible without the lasting commitment and support of the amazing students I teach, the collaborations and relationships sustained over many years with people and communities in Northern Ireland and beyond who have a distinct role in educating social work students through dialogical praxis and co-constructing knowledge and meaning.

"These learning collaborations constantly motivate me to sustain learning spaces and student experiences that enable others to thrive.

“As a National Teaching Fellow I will continue to contribute to the professional development of colleagues through mentoring, dissemination of practice and strategic influence on learning and teaching at institutional, national and international levels. The future looks bright!”

Her work has earned multiple institutional honours including the Excellence in Educational Leadership Award, Civic Ambassador Award, and Senior Distinguished Education Excellence Fellowship.

Most recently, she was named Educator of the Year at UU, with students saying she ‘reaches far beyond the classroom, shaping the future of social work and empowering the next generation of changemakers’.

Dr. MacDermott currently serves as Deputy Chair of the QAA Subject Benchmark Statements for Social Work (2025–2026), Guest Editor of a Social Sciences special issue on globalisation in social work education, and Director of Include Youth, a rights-based charity working to improve outcomes for young people across NI.

Professor Odette Hutchinson, Pro Vice Chancellor, Academic Quality and Student Experience, commented: “Dr. MacDermott’s work exemplifies the transformative power of inclusive education.

"Her unwavering commitment to co-produced learning and dialogical practice has shaped not only the student experience at Ulster University but also the wider field of social work education.

“As an educator, she brings compassion, creativity and critical reflection to every aspect of her teaching, and her impact on students, communities and colleagues is profound. Her approach enables learners to engage meaningfully with contested histories and generational trauma, fostering a deeper understanding of social justice and human rights.

“We warmly congratulate Dr MacDermott on receiving this National Teaching Fellowship Award 2025. This recognition reflects her exceptional leadership, her dedication to inclusive pedagogy, and her influence across institutional, national and international spheres. She is a true champion of transformative learning and a powerful advocate for change.”