Anti-Bullying Week 2021

The theme for this year’s competition is ‘One Kind Word’ in order to help break the cycle of bullying.

As well as the competition, this year’s Anti-Bullying Week will have a jam-packed schedule, starting with Odd Socks Day on Monday, November 15. There will also be a brand new School Staff competition for primary and secondary school teachers and staff who have gone above and beyond to combat bullying in schools.

Aoife Nic Colaim, Anti-Bullying Coordinator in Northern Ireland Anti-Bullying Forum said, “We are delighted to be launching our 16th Anti-Bullying Week in Northern Ireland and look forward to spreading kindness, not just throughout the week-long event but in the wake of it and for years to come.

“This year we’ve added a new award that will celebrate those working in the school environment who have really supported the anti-bullying movement. Our first ever School Staff Award will allow those who have worked harder than ever to ensure their students get the best pastoral care, to receive the recognition they so truly deserve.”

Charlene Brooks, chair of Northern Ireland Anti-Bullying Forum said, “Our manifesto for this year is about the simple act of kindness, from small positive statements made from one child to another to acting kindly so that we can ignite a chain reaction that overpowers negativity and instils positivity.

“With our manifesto in mind, we’re asking children to ask if someone’s OK. Say you’re sorry. Just say hey.

“ Kindness fuels kindness. So, from the playground to Parliament, and from our phones to our homes, together, our actions can fire a chain reaction that powers positivity.

“It starts with one kind word. It starts today.”