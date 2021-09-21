NWRC graduate Aoife Harvey (right), pictured with her design which was one of three showcased at Longines Irish Champions Weekend at the Curragh.

Aoife Harvey, whose passion is to make garments from reclaimed materials, was runner up in the competition, putting the spotlight on ‘Race Day Elegance.’

The top three winning designs were then showcased at the Longines Irish Champions Weekend at the Curragh.

Aoife studied the BTEC Level 3 in Art and Design and the UAL Foundation Diploma at NWRC Limavady, before progressing to the Belfast School of Art.

She is currently on placement working as an intern with Lucinda Graham at A Quiet ceremony.

Her long-term plan is to create her own sustainable clothing brand. Aoife makes garments in her spare time using reclaimed materials such as curtains and parachutes.

She posts all her work on her Instagram page at @a.h_designs__

Aoife said: “The course at NWRC allowed me to find what I wanted to do by giving us the chance to try all practices from textiles to ceramics. NWRC gave me the chance to develop my skills with no limits to what I could achieve, my confidence grew with the support of my lecturers, and I felt fully prepared for university life when it was my time to leave the college.

“During my time there I also won the Zachary Geddis bursary was an amazing help for me. It allowed me to put the money towards a sewing machine and overlocker, which I am still using today during my university studies

“For the competition, designers were asked to submit a sketch design that portrays ‘Contemporary Race Day Elegance’ and entries were shortlisted by a panel of expert judges, headed up by stylist Courtney Smith.

"The judges selected three finalists and we were asked to create a sample of our designs which were showcased at Longines Irish Champions Weekend at the Curragh on September 12, 2021.

“I created a striking sophisticated magenta and beige suit made from reclaimed materials which featured a corseted body. I then topped the elegant look off with a headpiece in complementary hues which featured a maroon stripe. I was delighted as a finalist to receive a Longines Time piece.”