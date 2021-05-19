Derry Education Authority youth workers lift spirits and throw down ‘Jerusalema’ gauntlet

Staff at its Pilot’s Row, Lenamore, Shantallow, Caw, Strathfoyle and Strabane centres were among those who took part in the ‘Jerusalema’ challenge to celebrate the reopening of vital youth services.

The Education Authority (EA) workers let their hair down and pulled some impressive dance moves to the backdrop of South African artist Master KG’s hit record ‘Jerusalema’ that’s taken the world by storm.

“Whilst we were preparing to reopen our doors to all young people again, the Derry and Strabane Youth Work team took part in the ‘Jerusalema’ dance challenge.

“Our aim was to have some much needed fun, and it brought us all lots of laughter along the way,” a spokesperson for the Derry and Strabane Youth Service team remarked.

The uplifting video has been widely shared on social media and has sparked a hugely positive response online, raising plenty of smiles.