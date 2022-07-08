Derry GAA stars and boxer Conor Coyle at Hollybush Primary School Awards
Local sporting heroes join pupils and staff for the annual Prizegiving ceremony at Hollybush Primary School in Culmore.
Friday, 8th July 2022, 1:11 pm
Ms. Teresa Duggan, Principal, Hollybush PS pictured handing over the Magee Cup to Jack McGee for consideration of others and parish and community involvement at the Annual School Prizegiving last week. Included are special guests Conor 'The Kid' Coyle with Annie Duffy and Rosa Gallagher, two All-Ireland winning past pupils. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Ronan Doherty and Jane Tankred, joint winners of the Patsy McChrystal Overall Sports Person of the Year award receiving their trophy from Conor Coyle.
Hollybush Primary School annual prizeswinners and special guests 2022 pictured with Principal, Ms. Teresa Duggan, Vice Principal Mr. Feargal Friel and teachers. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Abigail Kennedy receiving the Music Award from Ms. Teresa Duggan, Princpal, Hollybush PS.
The successful Hollybush netball squad 2022, pictured at last weekâ€TMs Annual Prizegiving.
Anna Meehan receiving the Gaelic Player of the Year award from Annie Duffy and Rosa Gallagher, two All-Ireland winning past pupils. On right is Mr. Francis Mallon, Gaelic Coach/Teacher.
Niamh Mc Gonagle Receiving the John Parr trophy for Performing Arts from Ms. Duggan, Principal, Holybush PS.
Ana Kirby receiving the Netball Player of the Year award from Ms. Duggan, Principal.
Peter Strawbridge receiving the Swimmer of the Year award from Ms. Duggan.
Jamie Long receiving the Soccer Player of the Year award from Ms. Duggan.
Hollybush show their support for Derry against Clare at Croke Park ahead of last week's game during the school's prizegiving. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Quinn Doherty Buchannan receiving the Athlete of the Year award from Conor Coyle.
Callum Breen receiving the award for most improved in sporting achievement from Mr. Feargal Friel, Vice Principal and Ms. Teresa Duggan, Principal.
Sarah McAvoy receiving the inaugural Carmel Dunn Cup Environmental award from Mr. Feargal Friel, Vice Principal. Included are special guests Conor â'The Kid' Coyle with Annie Duffy and Rosa Gallagher, two All-Ireland winning past pupils.
Mr Feargal Friel, Vice Principal, introduces the inaugural Carmel Dunn Award for environmental commitment during last week's prizegiving at Hollybush PS.