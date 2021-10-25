Derry Iron Man Danny Quigley returns to St. Joseph’s Boys School in Derry to speak on mental health and resilience

Danny Quigley took on the challenge earlier this year to mark the 10-year anniversary of his father Colm’s passing from suicide on March 23, 2011.

He has raised an incredible amount of funding for the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum’s 1-2-1 Counselling Service and Pieta House through his charity undertaking.

The local athlete spent much of the year training for the gruelling challenge, which comprised of a 2.4 mile swim followed by a 112 mile cycle and then a marathon – all carried out ten consecutive times.

Iron Man Danny Quigley pictured receiving a school sports shirt in honour of his recent feat of ten marathons in ten days by, from left, Mrs. Margaret Ross, teacher, Abdullah Khello, Head Boy, Mr. Paul Kealey, Vice Principal and Dannyâ€TMs younger brother Colm Quigley at the school on Thursday morning.

Danny was at the Westway school to speak to Sixth Form pupils about mental health, determination, resilience and fitness.

He was introduced by Mr Patrick Hribar as the former winning captain of the school’s basketball team and he answered questions on a range of topics.

Speaking after the event, Paul Kealey, Vice Principal said: “As a school we were delighted to welcome Danny back to his former stomping ground and give our pupils an insight into his motivation and determination to succeed.

“It was important for our pupils to hear that it is ok to seek help if they are feeling low. Danny has certainly proved to be an Ironman in more ways than one and the school is very, very proud of his achievement.”

Mr. Peter Smith, teacher, pictured welcoming Iron Man and former pupil Danny Quigley to St. Josephâ€TMs Boys School on Thursday morning. Included are the Year 14 Prefect Team.

IRON MAN HONOURED. . . . .Thursdayâ€TMs event to honour Ironman Danny Quigley, a former pupil at St. Josephâ€TMs Boys School who recently completed an astounding 10 triathlons in ten days. Danny undertook the incredible challenge in memory of his father Colm Quigley, who died by suicide 10 years ago to raise awareness of mental health and suicide prevention and raise funds for Pieta House and the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forumâ€TMs 1-2-1 Counselling service. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Mr. Pat Hribar, Dannyâ€TMs former teacher, addresses Thursdayâ€TMs event in honour of Iron Man Danny Quigley at St. Josephâ€TMs Boys School. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)