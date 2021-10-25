Derry Iron Man Danny Quigley returns to St. Joseph’s Boys School in Derry to speak on mental health and resilience
A former St. Joseph’s pupil who completed 10 Ironman challenges in a row during the summer and raised over £100,000 for local health and wellbeing organisations was a welcome visitor to his Alma Mater, St. Joseph’s on Thursday last.
Danny Quigley took on the challenge earlier this year to mark the 10-year anniversary of his father Colm’s passing from suicide on March 23, 2011.
He has raised an incredible amount of funding for the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum’s 1-2-1 Counselling Service and Pieta House through his charity undertaking.
The local athlete spent much of the year training for the gruelling challenge, which comprised of a 2.4 mile swim followed by a 112 mile cycle and then a marathon – all carried out ten consecutive times.
Danny was at the Westway school to speak to Sixth Form pupils about mental health, determination, resilience and fitness.
He was introduced by Mr Patrick Hribar as the former winning captain of the school’s basketball team and he answered questions on a range of topics.
Speaking after the event, Paul Kealey, Vice Principal said: “As a school we were delighted to welcome Danny back to his former stomping ground and give our pupils an insight into his motivation and determination to succeed.
“It was important for our pupils to hear that it is ok to seek help if they are feeling low. Danny has certainly proved to be an Ironman in more ways than one and the school is very, very proud of his achievement.”