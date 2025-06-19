Derry Journal Class of 2025 Primary 7 School Leavers: Part 2

By Staff Reporter
Published 20th Jun 2025, 00:00 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 15:04 BST
The second of two photo parades featuring the Class of 2025 Primary 7 pupils from schools across the North West as they prepare to say farewell and embark on a new chapter.

Photographs submitted by Derry, Inishowen and Strabane schools.

St. Aengus' National School.

Broadbridge Primary School 1

Broadbridge Primary School 2

Broadbridge Primary School 3

