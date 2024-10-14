A keepsake print edition was published in Friday’s Derry Journal, available in shops now.
Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. Mrs Parke’s P1 class at Holy Family Primary School. Included in the photograph are classroom assistants Miss Kayleigh and Miss Deirde.
2. Mrs Gallagher’s P1 class at Model Primary School.
3. Miss Cooke’s P1 class at Fountain Primary School.
4. Mrs Chambers, right, pictured with her P1 class and classroom assistants at Good Shepherd Primary School.
