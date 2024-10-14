Derry Journal My First Class: Primary 1 pupils 2024

By George Sweeney
Published 11th Oct 2024, 11:54 GMT
Updated 14th Oct 2024, 09:50 GMT
The first of two photo parades featuring the Class of 2024 P1 pupils from schools across the North West who recently started their first year at primary school.

A keepsake print edition was published in Friday’s Derry Journal, available in shops now.

You can also order photos here: https://nationalworld.newsprints.co.uk/first-class/2024/derry-journal/

Alternatively you can call 0330 403 033.

Part 2 next week.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Mrs Parke’s P1 class at Holy Family Primary School. Included in the photograph are classroom assistants Miss Kayleigh and Miss Deirde.

Mrs Gallagher’s P1 class at Model Primary School.

Miss Cooke’s P1 class at Fountain Primary School.

Mrs Chambers, right, pictured with her P1 class and classroom assistants at Good Shepherd Primary School.

