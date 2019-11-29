Derry lecturers Emma Dickson and Carie Houston in the running for top honours

Two lecturers from North West Regional College have been announced as finalists for the tutor of the year award at the 2019 creative and cultural skills awards.

The work of art and design lecturer Emma Dickson, and lecturer in dance Carie Houston, will be celebrated at an awards ceremony at Belfast Metropolitan College on December 5. This is the second successive year Carie has been shortlisted in this category, having been highly commended in 2018.

Former NWRC art student Aoife Harvey has also been shortlisted in the category of creative student of the year.

Emma Dickson, course coordinator at Limavady campus, who studied the foundation course in art and design at NWRC as a teenager, was nominated for the award by curriculum manager Gaenor Speer, recognising her commitment and dedication to students, guiding them into careers in the art and design industry.

“I feel very honoured to have been shortlisted for this award,” said Emma. “I am deeply grateful for the nomination and the support of my curriculum manager Gaenor Speer, for her recognition of my work with students.”

The mum of two says the most rewarding part of being a lecturer is watching her students achieve success, and many of them have gone on to bright futures in both the art and design industries.

She added: “From the first day of their initial interview, to seeing them grow and develop into confident, skilled and successful students when they leave us and knowing I’ve played my small part in that creative journey, is deeply satisfying. Our annual creative show publicly exhibits the work of our students, seeing the work displayed and celebrated with friends and family fills me with a huge sense of pride in my students for learning journey we have been on together.”