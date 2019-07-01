Derry man who lost son to suicide in epic 120 town cycle challenge

A Derry man who lost his son to suicide is currently on an epic cycling journey across 120 towns and cities across Northern Ireland to raise awareness of all those affected by such tragedies or mental illness.

Terry Geddis, who comes from Newbuildings but now lives in Coleraine, is due to arrive in Derry tomorrow morning (Tuesday) between 10am and 10.30am when he will cylce across the Foyle Bridge into the city and then onto his native village at 10.45am.

Throughout his journey, the local man is presenting candles to people from the local community in each town to be lit in community venues, churches at people’s homes as part of the #KeepTheLightOnNI initiaitve.

Terry and his family founded the Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust after he lost his son Zachary in March 18, 2017 through suicide, and he is dedicating every pedal push of the 1,200 mile journey to him and all those who have died by suicide.

Zachary was just 20 and a student in London when he died and every day since he passed, his fmaily have kept a candle lit in their home.

The candles they have used, and the candles Terry is bringing with him on this, his second marathon cycle in two years in aid of suicide awareness, are blessed candles from Portglenone Monastery.

The Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust works with individuals and bereaved families across Northern Ireland who have fallen victim to a mental health illness or have lost a loved one to suicide.

People are being urged to use the hashtag #keepthelightonNI throughout social media during the cycle.

A spokesperson for the Trust said: “ZGBTST is looking for community members of the towns Terry is cycling through to get involved and help spread the word that it is ok not to be ok – there are several ways that you can get involved: you can cycle alongside Terry for a portion of the cycle, you can be a candle collector within your town, you can share the hashtag #keepthelightonNI on social media or you can donate either in person or through our Go Fund Me Page which can be found on the Trust’s Facebook or by visiting: www.gofundme.com/cycle-for-suicide-

11-days-1200-miles”

To find out more about the Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust, or to see the route in which Terry will be cycling, please visit the Trust’s Facebook Page:

www.facebook.com/zgbtst17