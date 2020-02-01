Derry MLA Gary Middleton recalls own 11 plus and tells transfer exam pupils not to lose hope

A Derry MLA has encouraged pupils who didn’t get the results they wanted in the recent transfer tests not to give up hope.

It was only a test and you’re only 10, was Gary Middleton’s uplifting message.

The DUP MLA recalled his own disappointment upon receiving his 11 plus result.

It was devastating at the time, but the Foyle MLA now realises it was an academic test taken when he was just a 10 year old boy. Mr. Middleton said he vividly remembered being ‘nervous and excited’ as the postman arrived at his Newbuildings home on a ‘grey Saturday morning in 2001’.

He recalled: “I run to the door and out into the driveway to meet the postman who has my envelope.

“We quickly gather around the kitchen table as I open the envelope to read the letter inside. I scan my eyes through the letter as quick as I can to see what grade I got.

“The letter ‘D’ stands out in the page. ‘I’ve failed’. I burst into tears. Mum and Dad look sad but they say, ‘it’s ok son’ as they comfort me.”

At the time Mr. Middleton felt it was “the most disappointing day of my life” but the passage of 20 years has given him a better perspective.

“Little did I know that the letter on the page that day was just that, a letter on a page! The 10 year old me wouldn’t have known of the possibilities and experiences which lay ahead. He didn’t know the beautiful girl he’d marry and the beautiful son he’d have.”

Mr. Middleton, who was coopted to Derry City Council in 2011, became an MLA in 2015, and is now vice-chair of the Health Committee, issued a powerful message to children disappointed last Saturday.

“To those who received results and they aren’t what you hoped for, don’t give up hope.

“You have a future full of endless possibilities and positive experiences.

“There will be many disappointments and set backs along the way, we’re all no different. We can’t let those define us. They shape us into who we are today.”