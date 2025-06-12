Derry MLA says School Uniforms Bill 'a chance to modernise' and make it inclusive, affordable
The Foyle MLA said: “The School Uniforms Bill is a unique opportunity to modernise and refresh uniform policy across the north.
“Sinn Féin has put forward proposals to ensure the needs of children and young people with special educational needs are met, including ensuring school uniforms are comfortable and accessible.
“Affordability is at the core of our proposals. No child should be priced out of a school because of the cost of a uniform and no family should have to go into debt to send their child to school.
“We are also proposing a much more inclusive policy which includes girls being allowed to wear trousers if that’s their preference.
“This is a chance to put equality, inclusion, and fairness at the heart of school uniform policy and we will work with other progressive parties to make that happen.”
