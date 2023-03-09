Fully funded by Tourism NI, the programme includes a series of roadshows with 20 schools across Northern Ireland taking part.

The roadshow has now visited Derry and a total of 80 pupils in Year’s 10-14 attended the event at the Everglades Hotel.

Students from Gaelcholáiste Dhoire in Dungiven and St. Conor’s College Clady, took part in a series of hands-on activities throughout the day to explore different aspects of a career in tourism and hospitality.

Benjimen, from the Everglades Hotel, demonstrates mocktail making to students from St Conor’s College, Clady, during the Springboard and TNI Hospitality and Tourism Roadshow held in the Everglades Hotel on Wednesday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 026

Post-event feedback showed that 93% of the students that attended said the roadshow had made them more aware of the career opportunities in the hospitality, leisure, and tourism industries.

All teachers also gave positive feedback.

Eimear Callaghan, Head of Programmes at Tourism NI, said: “Tourism and Hospitality offers our young people an exciting range of roles and opportunities – from front of house or chefs in our restaurants, to tour guides who bring to life our special places, to working in the festivals and events world and working in really special places and locations right across Northern Ireland.”

"This is a sector that offers great career progression and training opportunities as well as working in an industry that’s fun and exciting.”

Students from Gaelchiláiste Dhoire, Dungiven, making ice-cream at the Springboard and TNI Hospitality and Tourism Roadshow held in the Everglades Hotel on Wednesday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 017

Caitriona Lennox, Head of Northern Ireland at the Springboard UK Charity, said: “So far the events have been a huge success with young people learning more about what a career in hospitality, leisure and tourism can offer them. At the age when many young people will be making important decisions about their future, we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to show them the broad range of options open to them in the industry.”

"The students have actively engaged in the workshops and we’re excited for the final event in Enniskillen.”

The final event will be held in the Lough Erne Resort in Enniskillen on 22 March.

Hospitality charity Springboard UK helps disadvantaged and unemployed people of all ages, backgrounds and walks of life to fall in love with hospitality, leisure, and tourism, and gain the skills, knowledge and experience needed to flourish in a lifelong career within these industries.