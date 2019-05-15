Derry school closed to all but exam students due to accidental fire

A Derry secondary school has been forced to close for the day following an accidental fire this morning, except for those pupils sitting exams.

St Brigid’s College have advised that arrangements have been put in place to accommodate pupils due to sit GCSE exams today.

In a post of the Glengalliagh Road school’s Facebook page, they stated: “School will be closed for pupils today, Weds 15th May, due to a small fire.

“Those pupils doing GCSE’s this afternoon should report to the school at 12.45pm to sit their examination.”

A spokesperson for the Fire & Rescue Service confirmed that the fire was accidental.

She said that the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service were alerted at 4:35am.

Three Fire Appliance, two from Northland, and one from Crescent Link, attended.

She said: “Firefighters dealt with a fire at the rear of the building. Accidental ignition. The incident was dealt with at 7:40am.”