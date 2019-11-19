Derry students boost opportunities at Foyle Arena careers seminar

Derry secondary school pupils took advantage of the opportunity to learn more about their future opportunities locally at a specially arranged careers fair in the Foyle Arena this week.

The event was organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council in direct partnership with local schools to give Year 10 students the chance to engage with businesses from all sectors.

Hundreds of schoolchildren from across the city and district took part in the interactive event that aimed to showcase local industry growth sectors, connect their learning with their future job aspirations and give them a realistic insight into their career prospects locally.

Deputy Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Cara Hunter, attended the event which was in keeping with Council’s Inclusive Strategic Growth Plan (SGP) which includes two key education and skills based actions that focus on addressing ways to increase industry engagement in careers advice and guidance and to promote the importance of educational pathways and the apprenticeship framework.

In line with that commitment it has worked in liaison with the principals and Heads of Careers of each school involved through the Learning Communities, which were established to promote post primary collaboration, to deliver this unique pilot careers fair.

Tina Gillespie, Skills Manager at Derry City and Strabane District Council, said the event was an ideal opportunity for students to connect directly with employers.

“This event was a great environment for young people to connect with some of the biggest employers in City and District, learn more about the role they have available and how they can make educational choices that complement the career opportunities that exist locally,” she said.

“The event was specifically aimed at 14-16-year-olds who are considering the next step in their education and training path so that they can consider the soft skills they may need to work in certain industries and jobs.

“From an exhibitor’s perspective it was also an ideal chance to showcase their the vast array of jobs they have available to young people and they made a genuine effort to make their presentations fun and interactive.”

The exhibitors at the Fair included Cafre, Kevin McShane Ltd, Nuprint, NIE, O’Neills, Terex, Alchemy, AISR, Allstate, AISR, Allstate, Fintru, Learning Pool, Seagate, SITA Letterkenny, Urban Scale Intervention.