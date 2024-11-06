Derry's St Anne's P.S. 'delighted' with Sustainable Travel NI Bronze award

By Brendan McDaid
Published 6th Nov 2024, 11:21 BST
St. Anne’s Primary School has said it was ‘delighted’ to have been recently presented with the Bronze Award from Sustainable Travel NI.

The school has been working closely with SustransNI in order to deliver the active school travel programme over the last year.

Their aim is to raise awareness about more active travel choices and encourage healthier options for the environment when travelling to school and in the community.

This has included initiatives such as the Cycle to School campaign, in school Bike Workshops and the autumn Walking Bus.

Included in the picture is SustransNI's Mrs Donna Mc Feely, Vice Principal Mrs Patricia McNutt and representative pupils from the School Council and the Eco Council.
Included in the picture is SustransNI's Mrs Donna Mc Feely, Vice Principal Mrs Patricia McNutt and representative pupils from the School Council and the Eco Council.

The school is currently aiming for their Silver Award by the end of this year.

The Active School Travel programme is an initiative for schools who wish to help their school community enjoy an active and healthy journey to school. It’s funded by the Public Health Agency and the Department for Infrastructure.

Sustrans has been delivering the Active School Travel Programme across Northern Ireland and the fundamental aim of the programme is to provide schools with the skills and knowledge to get more children, walking, cycling and scooting as their main mode of transport to school.

Active School Travel Manager, Beth Harding, recently praised those schools that are taking the programme “to their hearts and help us make it work so well”.

St Anne's pupils with their award.
St Anne's pupils with their award.

“It is gratifying to discover that our work not only helps individuals but also their households by making savings on fuel.

“We know that children want to walk, scoot or cycle to school and we know it has enormous benefits for them mentally, physically, academically and socially,” Beth said.

Related topics:Derry
