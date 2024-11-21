Derry's St Mary's and St Cecilia's College projects through to Ireland's BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition
This year, fifteen projects from nine schools across five counties in the north qualified for the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) at the RDS in Dublin from January 8 to 11.
Over 4,000 Irish students from 352 schools across the island have showcased their innovation and ingenuity through the 2,069 project entries received for the BTYSTE 2025.
Tackling a broad range of topics relating to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), the 550 shortlisted projects will represent their schools and local communities.
Overall, health has emerged as a key theme, accounting for over one-third of all project entries across a number of categories. The second key theme, environmental sustainability, included projects on air quality and biodiversity, recycling and waste management.
STEM-focused subjects relating to technology, biology and science also featured prominently in project entries, including topics such as AI, use of technology in meteorology, and pharmaceutical research.
St Cecilia’s College will showcase its project, ‘Investigating link between problematic smartphone use and poor mental health in young people’ in the Health & Wellbeing Group.
St Mary’s College has several projects which will be showcased, including ‘Investigating the movement of medicines across a semipermeable membrane’ in the Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences Group.
Other St Mary’s projects include: ‘Wound dressing to indicate infection’, ‘Investigating the reclaiming of lithium and other materials from used batteries (in vapes) part II’, ‘Investigating the photocatalysis and antimicrobial ability of titanium dioxide using UVA , UVB and UVC’ and ‘Investigating Kombucha biofilms’.
Professor Pat Guiry, Chair of Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition Board and Exhibition judge said: “This year we were heartened by the exceptional quality of entries to the BTYSTE. In fact, every year we are amazed by the calibre of submissions being made right across the country. The shortlisting of 2,069 entries down to 550 qualified projects was a tough challenge again this year.
“The scientific rigour and depth of research evident in the entries demonstrates the talent and creativity of Irish students, and their commitment to finding solutions to some of the greatest challenges of their times and gaining a greater understanding of the world around them.”
Paul Murnaghan, Northern Ireland Director at BT added: “This year’s entries reflect the dedication and creativity of students in Northern Ireland in addressing some of the greatest challenges of our time, and we see a shift towards more specific and detailed investigations within the project entries. There is also a noticeable increase in the application of AI and new technologies to address various challenges.
“In the 25 years that BT Ireland has been custodian, organiser, and sponsor of the prestigious YSTE, we have seen many previous entrants go on to make a big impact in the STEM sector and change the world for the better. I have no doubt based on this year’s entries, that future alumni will continue on that same trajectory.”
The 2025 BTYSTE includes over 200 prizes and a prize fund of well over £40,000 to be won.
