Derry/Strabane council members commit to key asks of Magee 10,000 expansion report

Derry City and Strabane District Council members have committed to a number of key asks from the Magee Expansion Taskforce.

At a Special Full Council Meeting on Tuesday, October 22, Taskforce representatives presented members with an interim report on plans to raise student numbers at the Ulster University Campus to 10,000, with an action plan due in December.

Taskforce Chair, Stephen Kelly, said the anticipated cost for expansion is around £406 million with £152 million already secured, including £50 million from Ulster University and £35 million from the Irish Government.

Mr. Kelly identified a number of 'practical challenges' to reach the 10,000-student goal, including a decline in international students and a lack of local student accommodation.

The report highlighted a total of 30 asks of Ulster University, Government departments and local government, which will show a 'demonstrable commitment' to the plans.

“It's about making this campus attractive,” Mr. Kelly explained. “The students are consumers and have a choice where they spend their own capital.”

“We need to ensure that the city is actually an attractive destination for them, so we have asks of council in terms of delivering a destination city and destination campus.”

Chief Executive, John Kelpie, is the Taskforce’s council representative and said the council had 'played an active role in shaping this report'.

He noted seven specific asks of council, including engagement with local communities, providing clarification on the council’s emerging House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) policy, and progression of a Memorandum of Understanding between council and Ulster University around acquiring lands on the Strand Road for the university’s School of Medicine.

Additionally, council is asked to look at other areas on Strand Road for campus expansion, to aid in marketing the district as a 'destination of choice for students', to work alongside the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to tackle parking issues in the City Centre, and to streamline the planning process to 'support and expedite' university-related applications.

SDLP councillor Rory Farrell asked: “Have we done any preparatory work? Because the last thing we want to see is that this council is a barrier to expansion.”

“What we want to see is that council is fully supportive, fully invested, and fully committed to the actions within the interim report.”