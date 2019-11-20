Eastwood: Derry should not pay the price for political failure

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood MLA has said that the delay in delivering a graduate medical school as part of plans to expand Ulster University at Magee is depriving Derry of vital investment.

The Foyle Westminster candidate claimed that people in Derry are being forced to pay the price for the failure of two parties to compromise and form a government.

He said: “It has been clear for a very long time that without a Health Minister in place, there will be no decision on the graduate entry medical school at Magee. This investment is vital for Derry. The expansion of our university is a critical part of our plans to attract new investment, give our young people the opportunity to live and work here and transform this city.

“People in Derry are being forced to pay the price for the failure of the DUP and Sinn Féin to reach a compromise, form a government and deliver the radical change that we need.

“The SDLP has made bold proposals for the reform of the petition of concern that would allow the remaining contentious issues to be voted on in the Assembly without the threat of veto.

“The SDLP is prepared to put the priorities of people in Derry and across the North first. Our primary interest is in delivering better opportunities for everyone in our community. Those continuing to delay delivery for this seat need to explain themselves.”