'Education is a right, not a privilege' warns Inishowen Councillor as families struggle with back to school costs

An Inishowen Councillor has warned that the rising costs associated with education is hitting hard locally, with many families being forced into debt ‘just to send their kids to school’.

Labour Councillor Martin Farren was speaking after a new Irish League of Credit Unions national survey confirmed parents are spending over €1,500 per child to return to school.

The survey suggested that parents and guardians are bearing a greater financial burden this year than last. Back-to-school spend in 2025 is €1,450 for primary school parents and €1,560 for secondary school parents.

This is an increase for primary school parents of €364 compared to 2024, and €159 for secondary school parents.

A third of parents said that they get into debt covering back-to-school costs, and the average amount in 2025 is €376.

A total of 35% of parents also said that they are forced to deny their children at least one back to school item.

Half of respondents said that new gym gear is the item that they are most likely to skip buying.

The survey also found that the number of parents taking out loans to fund back to school costs has tripled.

Colr. Farren said: “Every year, families across Inishowen dread the back-to-school season, not because of the return to routine, but because of the costs. We’ve all heard from parents who are being asked to pay so-called ‘voluntary contributions’ or to fork out for iPads or branded uniforms. It’s deeply unfair.

“One in three parents nationwide are now borrowing money to get their children through the school gates. That figure reflects what we’re seeing on the ground in Inishowen."

Colr. Farren said his party were calling for a ban on ‘voluntary’ contributions, a universal Back to School Allowance, the abolition of exam fees, practical subjects costs cover and free school transport.

“In a wealthy country like Ireland, no child should go without because their parents can’t afford the hidden costs of education. Families deserve better. Education should be a right, not a burden."

"Labour’s proposals are practical, costed, and achievable. The Government can’t keep ignoring the pressure families are under. It’s time to act. These measures must be included in Budget 2026 and finally deliver fairness for families.”