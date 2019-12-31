Emotional education at Oakgrove

Oakgrove Integrated College held a celebration event for their new Mental and Emotional Education (MEE) programme.

Year 8 students and their parents marked the sterling work completed in term one and the launch of ‘Hopeful Minds’ for term two.

The event saw the children and their parents view a number of videos on MEE.

A question and answer session followed involving both students and parents.

There were also talks by the Principal, Mrs. Katrina Crilly, MEE teachers Ms. Aislinn Breslin and Mrs. Judith Colvin and two external facilitators, Janet Quigley and Lisa Dawson from Lotus Health and Wellbeing Centre.

The parents witnessed the success of the pilot project so far and were brought up to date on how term one helped their children build confidence through MEE.

Before leaving they were asked to write hopeful wishes on sunflower petals.

Principal, Mrs. Katrina Crilly said the celebration strengthened her feeling on the necessity for the programme.

She said: “I am so proud of all our year 8 pupils who were outstanding in demonstrating the learning they have attained so far in this subject. Today was such a lovely occasion and one that reassured me again that this is needed and worth doing.”

Aislinn Breslin, MEE teacher, said: “It has been truly inspirational to see how our Year 8 students have grown and immersed themselves in the new MEE subject. They have been fully engaged in this new subject and it is clear that they are starting to use the techniques and language that they have learnt by incorporating it into their everyday way of thinking.”

Her colleague Judith Colvin commented: “The Year 8s put so much effort into their new subject and from the workshop today it is clear to see the progress they have made. It lets us see clearly that MEE is a worthwhile venture and it is worth taking time every week to address the topic of Mental Health.”

