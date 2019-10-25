Enagh youth celebrate achievements

A very successful event was held recently at The Whitehorse Hotel organised by young people from Enagh Youth Forum (EYF).
Jack Long, Trainee Youth Worker with EYF said: “It was great to help plan and organise the celebration event which saw local young people receive a range of certificates in recognition of their volunteering efforts in the local community; including looking after Enagh Lough and campaigning for disability play provision for Strathfoyle Play Park.
“Its clear that young people in Strathfoyle are making their voice heard and made to matter. On behalf of the staff and volunteer team at EYF I would like to thank the National Lottery Community Fund and National Lottery Players who make the magic happen. I would also like to thank the Derry and Strabane PCSP for funding our ‘Community Safety’ ‘Elements Project’ which saw local young people train in water safety and rescue this summer and who are currently exploring fire safety in the local community and planning for a Hallowe’en event to be held on Tuesday October 29. Thank you PCSP.”