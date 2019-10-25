Enagh youth celebrate achievements

A very successful event was held recently at The Whitehorse Hotel organised by young people from Enagh Youth Forum (EYF).

Jack Long, Trainee Youth Worker with EYF said: “It was great to help plan and organise the celebration event which saw local young people receive a range of certificates in recognition of their volunteering efforts in the local community; including looking after Enagh Lough and campaigning for disability play provision for Strathfoyle Play Park.

From left are Youth Support Worker Cathy Malcom, Louise Doherty Volunteer Youth Support Worker & Ann Gormley YouthLed Project Administrator

“Its clear that young people in Strathfoyle are making their voice heard and made to matter. On behalf of the staff and volunteer team at EYF I would like to thank the National Lottery Community Fund and National Lottery Players who make the magic happen. I would also like to thank the Derry and Strabane PCSP for funding our ‘Community Safety’ ‘Elements Project’ which saw local young people train in water safety and rescue this summer and who are currently exploring fire safety in the local community and planning for a Hallowe’en event to be held on Tuesday October 29. Thank you PCSP.”

Staff, volunteers and young leaders from Enagh Youth Forum receive their Level Two First Aid at Work presented by AAC training during the EYF 'Certificate Presentation Event' held at The Whitehorse Hotel on Thursday 17th of October 2019.

Young people from Enagh Youth Forum receive their John Muir 'Discovery' award certificates presented by Sandra Duffy (Chairperson) Derry & Strabane PCSP. This certificate recognises young peoples efforts in helping to care for Enagh Lough during Summer 2019

Jack Long, Trainee Youth Worker, Enagh Youth Forum.