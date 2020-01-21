Event space in big demand at North West Transport Hub

Derry’s new transport hub in the Waterside is garnering a reputation as one of the city’s newest and most innovative event spaces.

The North-West Transport Hub - centred on the former Waterside Train Station - marks a major new beginning for public transport in the city.

A range of events are taking place at the NW Transport Hub.

Indeed, since opening to the public in October 2019, the restored 19th century building has been re-established as a new gateway to the city and the wider north-west region.

However, it’s also been used as a unique community space, with a host of local organisations and others running a range of events, including yoga classes, choirs, craft markets and information events within the concourse.

Among the groups to use the space are Foyle Search and Rescue, Children in Crossfire, Simon Community, Momentum Community Choir and the Pink Ladies.

Community events continue on-site at the Transport Hub over the coming weeks, with locally based John Bell Yoga running a free yoga and mindfulness session in the station’s events space between 11am and 12pm today, Friday (January 17).

Translink's new North West Transport Hub in Derry-Londonderry which has opened in the historic Waterside Train Station. The Victorian Grade B listed building has been restored with funding received from the EU's INTERREG VA programme managed by the SEUPB with additional funding from the Department for Infrastructure and Department for Transport Tourism and Sport in the Republic of Ireland as well as support from Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Saturday morning commuters on January 26 can look forward to a free concert by the Foyle Deaf Association choir, serenading travellers as they pass through the Transport Hub.

Community events continue on Saturdays throughout February, with a craft and artisan market on-site organised by the Inner City Trust during Saturday, February 1 and 8.

On Saturday, February 15, the Nerve Centre, in conjunction with the NI Science Festival, will host a ‘Crazy Scientists’ information stand, aimed at encouraging greater interest in science and technology.

Veronica Woods, Translink’s Northern Area Route Manager, NI Railways, said: ‘‘The North-West Transport Hub has become an integral part of the fabric of Derry~Londonderry in the short time since opening its doors to the public last October, being used by travellers and allowing for improved co-ordination between rail and local bus services, as well as a Greenway link to the city centre via the Peace Bridge.

“We are delighted to see this wonderful Grade B-listed building being utilised again by the people of the city and the increased number of visitors who come to see all that Derry~Londonderry has to offer. It was important to Translink that the Hub also became embedded in the local community; while its primary role is as a transport facility, we’re glad to be able to offer the unique and vibrant event space within the building, allowing local communities the space to tell their stories and a venue for classes and events.

“After a popular programme of events to mark the opening of the Hub back in October, and to celebrate Hallowe’en and Christmas, we’re looking forward to welcoming local people and visitors to the city back to the station to enjoy a series of upcoming events.

“Although the facility is fully operational, work is ongoing on the second phase of work, including an improved park and ride site, enhanced public realm and bus turning circle, which will complete later this year. This will mark the completion of the project. We look forward to fully completing work on the North-West Transport Hub and continuing our journey towards making public transport everyone’s ‘first choice for travel’.”

Local organisations looking to book an event in the community space at the Transport Hub can do so by emailing northwesthub@turley.co.uk