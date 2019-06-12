Festival fun for kids at Strabane Summer Jamm 2019

Fantastic fun for all the family is promised at this weekend’s Summer Jamm in Strabane with a whole host of performers, entertainment and activities specially planned for kids!

Saturday will be full of family fun from 1pm to 5pm when mini festival goers can enjoy balloon modelling, street theatre with Logy the Pirate, Babcock & Robbins and Ramone Sideshow, flash mobs from Class Act, games, funfair, face painting, Jungle Pets, our ever popular drumming circles and much more.

Music from our very talented local young people in the busking tent including Juno Hassan, Darci Wilders, Class act Choir, Cahir O’Neill and more. Trad for Youth, Mad Notions, Folk N Trad Mad and Strabane Brass Band will also be performing throughout the day.

Take part in an array of exciting events from North West Regional College including a strength completion from PEAK Performance, nail painting, wood carving, computer coding, horticulture demos and live entertainment.

Also a must see for kids on Saturday, Encore PAA will be performing their ‘showcase extravaganza’ in Butcher Street Car Park at 2pm.

Entertainment for the kids will continue on Sunday from 3pm-7pm with a free family concert – ‘Country Fest’ in the Canal Basin featuring Craic Youth, David James and Johnny Brady – where the little party people can dance along – as well as enjoy plenty of fun activities including circus workshops, arts & crafts, face painting and lots more.

Festival & Events officer at Derry City & Strabane District Council, Ashleigh Devine said: “For Summer Jamm 2019 we’ve planned a whole host of free activities, entertainment and al fresco fun for our mini festival goers!

“Indeed, I have no doubts that Strabane will be a wonderland for kids throughout the Summer Jamm weekend – offering a wide range of fantastic activities perfect for our family-friendly festival!”

For further information on activities for kids & the full programme of events at this year’s Summer Jamm in Strabane visit www.derrystrabane.com/summerjamm