Finding your path in life - Online Careers Night at NWRC tomorrow for people across Derry, Donegal, Strabane, Limavady and beyond

The virtual event will bring together lecturing staff from all aspects of the NWRC curriculum, as well as some of the region’s top employers, to advise local people of the opportunities available on their doorstep.

Visitors can also view course information webinars delivered by staff, as well as watch videos from the Student Services teams and Students Union on how they will be supported. There will also be a Careers Advice & Guidance podcast offering advice on CV building, interview techniques, UCAS applications, parents information, building confidence, and resilience. People can also live chat with NWRC staff throughout, as well as make a course application.

Finneen Bradley, Head of Careers at NWRC, said: “Deciding where to study post-16, is one of the biggest decisions that a young person has to make. Studying at college can offer a different learning environment to that experienced at a school’s sixth form and time and time again we’ve watched students thrive in the college learning environment, combining hands-on practical work alongside academia.”

NWRC's Finneen Bradley is looking ahead to the Online Careers Night at www.nwrc.ac.uk

It takes place from 4pm to 8pm via the College website www.nwrc.ac.uk and is open to everyone, particularly those completing GCSEs, A-Levels, Leaving Certs, or a course at NWRC. Parents/ guardians are also welcome.

Finneen added: “Learning not only takes place in our college lecture theatres and classrooms, but students also get to use their skills in the real world through work placements and live project-based learning activities.

“At NWRC we don’t offer the traditional A-Level route, students with four GCSEs or more can enrol in a BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma (the equivalent of three A-Levels), offering a direct progression route to University courses offered locally, or employment.

“Our campuses offer subjects you won’t find at school, courses in Journalism, Hospitality and Tourism, Construction, Care and Health, Hair and Beauty, and much more.”

Finneen said there’s often a misconception that students only enrol at a FE (Further Education) college if they have failed their exams.

“Nothing could be further from the truth,” she said. “NWRC attracts students post GCSE and post A level with an excellent academic portfolio including 9-10 GCSEs at Grade A* to C and three A-Levels are Grade A* to C. Learners select FE colleges as a first choice and continue their education at an FE college due to the clear progression pathways and multiple advantages to studying locally.

“It’s vital to the North West economy that we encourage our young people to make the most of the opportunities available on their own doorstep to study locally.

“The type of education that our young people are looking for is changing, and we’ve changed with those needs, that’s why we’re constantly developing our curriculum.

“Huge changes are taking in the workplace with the development of cutting-edge technology and as such, NWRC continues to review how we prepare students for their future careers.

“Recently the college introduced a new course in E-Sports with Information Technology, an industry experiencing huge growth. Future careers in this field include esports player, team coach, event organiser, social media influencer, video production editor, data analyst, and technologist.

“NWRC has also added courses for in-demand careers such as Veterinary Nursing, Dental Nursing, Butchery, Uniformed Protective Services, and Analytical and Forensic Science.