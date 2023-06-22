She said she was delighted to hear of the funding allocation for a new teaching and student services building.

However, she said she was disappointed at the reaction to the investment from some quarters.

Ms. Doherty was responding to Fianna Fáil Senator Ned O’Sullivan who referred to an overall investment of €56 million from the Shared Island Unit for a range of cross-border projects with the majority of the funding going towards Magee.

Magee College

“This is grant aid from our Exchequer to support the Derry university to the tune of €56 million. This is a very significant investment in the youth of the country and is a very important step forward in the normalisation of politics on this island.

"We have seen too much of the orange versus green and of the cant and rhetoric. The Tánaiste started this two years ago and he received a very faint welcome but I am delighted to see that the Taoiseach and the whole Government are rowing in 100% behind it. It is starting to click in and the effects are there to be seen,” stated Senator O’Sullivan.

The Kerry-based senator claimed that the Shared Island Unit had been described as ‘small potatoes’ by some critics.

Responding Ms. Doherty said: “I cannot tell Senator O'Sullivan how pleased I am this morning. What disappoints me are the comments he made regarding the reaction from some people. This is a huge step forward by the Tánaiste and by the shared island group to try to bring unity in certain aspects of our country where we can co-operate and where we benefit.