For the love of art: Students to showcase climate works at Pilot's Row this Valentine's Day in Derry

NWRC art students with some of their work, which will among that displayed from Valentine's Day at Eden Arts, Pilot's Row.

An open invite has been issued ahead of the launch of 'Our Climate Challenge' at the Rossville Street arts centre on Tuesday, February 14 from 4-6pm.

A total of 20 NWRC UAL Foundation Diploma Students in Art and Design will be unveiling their work in Eden Place Arts Centre on the day and the exhibition will run until February 24.

The theme of the exhibition is ‘Our Climate Challenge’ and students have used a variety of media including oil on canvas, mixed media textiles and fashion in their artworks.

A sample of some of the students' artworks which will go on display.

The students come from all over the North West with some travelling daily from as far away as Omagh to attend the College. The exhibitors range in age from 18 to over 40 with some now returning to the field of education after a break of many years.

Most have never exhibited in public before and this exhibition represents their opportunity to show their talent to a wider audience.

Last year saw over 30 students from the course progressed to third level institutions across Ireland and Britain and this work will form part of their portfolio submissions through UCAS to universities.

The exhibition has been organised jointly by Eden Place Arts Centre and NWRC as part of their Community Outreach Programme.

One of the artworks to go on display.

Fine Art Lecturer Kathleen Doherty said 'the quality of the art of these students is testament to the many hours of research and work that they have invested in examining the theme of Climate Change'.

Lauren Scott, textiles lecturer noted that 'the range of approaches taken by the students highlights the breadth of imagination that these students possess.'

Judi Logue, Arts Centre Co-ordinator of Eden Place Arts Centre said: “2023 marks the 30th anniversary of Eden Place Arts Centre bringing arts to the heart of the community and we are absolutely delighted to have our arts centre bursting with young talent from the NWIFHE. This is a great opportunity for the young people to experience exhibiting their work outside the college. We are inviting everyone to come in to view this wonderful exhibition and share our love of art on this Valentines day.”

Eden Place is supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, through National Lottery funding. Lizzie Devlin, Community Arts Officer at the Arts Council, commented: “Congratulations to all the students who have worked so hard to prepare this exhibition, using the arts as a way to explore some of the issues around climate change. For so many, Eden Place is a gateway to the arts, a place for people from all ages and background to explore their creativity. The ‘Our Climate Challenge’ exhibition will now take centre stage here and, I’m sure provide much discussion and a source of inspiration for everyone who comes through the doors over the coming weeks.”