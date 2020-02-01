Four Derry schools on ‘prioritised list’ and could see cash by May: DE

Several Derry schools could yet receive cash under the same programme that saw Holy Child P.S. share in a £45m investment across the schools estate in the North this month.

Education Minister Peter Weir said one primary school and three post-primary schools in the city remained on a prioritised list and that a new capital injection could be released before May.

The schools in line for a potential cash boost are Oakgrove Integrated Primary School, St. Brigid’s College, St. Columb’s College and Lumen Christi College.

In Limavady, Ballykelly Primary School, Limavady High School and Limavady Grammar School also remain in the running for funding under the Second Call to the School Enhancement Programme (SEP).

Two weeks ago Mr. Weir announced the Holy Child was among 18 sharing in a new £45m funding boost for school improvements.

However, the minister has now indicated that other local schools could yet receive a windfall over the next few months.

East Derry MLA Claire Sugden asked him whether he intended announcing further SEP projects in this Assembly mandate.

Mr. Weir said: “My statement to the Assembly on January 14, 2020 represented the third tranche of projects to be announced from the Second Call to the School Enhancement Programme (SEP).

“The prioritised lists from this call will remain live to May 2020 and there is therefore the potential for a further, final announcement before the lists expire.

“As part of the Department’s overall capital investment strategy, I will then consider if there should be a third call for applications to SEP.”

The Education Minister went on to name Oakgrove Integrated Primary School, St. Brigid’s College, St. Columb’s College, Lumen Christi. Ballykelly Primary School, Limavady High School and Limavady Grammar School among over 80 across the North that are on a prioritised list of schools that could yet see funding before May.

“Under the published protocol for the second SEP call (https://www.education-ni.gov.uk/publications/school-enhancement-programme-second-call-protocol-selection), all applications were subject to Gateway checks.

“Those schools not filtered out as part of the Gateway process were scored and prioritised lists of projects produced for primary schools, post-primary schools and special schools,” he said, before naming the local primary schools and colleges.

Two weeks ago, announcing funding for the Holy Child in the Assembly, he said: “Today’s announcement is not only good news for pupils and schools but it will also represent a welcome boost to the economy, especially the construction industry. In addition to this SEP announcement,

“I intend to continue to advance the programme of major capital builds as well as a programme of much needed minor works across the estate,” the Education Minister added.